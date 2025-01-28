Europe’s Airports launch first-ever inclusion charter to promote accessible air travel

ACI EUROPE, representing Europe’s airports, unveiled the ACI EUROPE Charter for Inclusion, the first sector-wide commitment to diversity, accessibility, and inclusion in air travel.

The Charter urges airports to go beyond legal requirements to ensure dignified, seamless experiences for all passengers, regardless of ability, origin, culture, age, gender, or other characteristics. It introduces principles like universal design, cultural sensitivity, gender equality, and customer-focused services, emphasising accessibility and respect for diversity in airport operations and workforce.

EU Mobility and Transport Director-General Magda Kopczy?ska praised the initiative as aligning with the EU’s equality goals, while ACI EUROPE Director General Olivier Jankovec emphasised airports’ responsibility to make travel inclusive for all.

The Charter encourages collaboration, innovation, and sustainability, setting a benchmark for inclusivity in the global aviation industry. European airports aim to ensure all passengers and employees feel welcomed, respected, and empowered.