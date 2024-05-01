European airports commemorate 20th anniversary of EU enlargement, highlighting aviation advantages

On the 20th anniversary of the largest EU expansion to date, European airports celebrate by showcasing the significant benefits that aviation has brought to the region. In 2004, ten countries, including Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia, joined the European Union, marking a substantial increase in population, territory, and GDP. Analysis from ACI EUROPE reveals that this expansion not only broadened the EU community but also positively impacted air connectivity.

Since accession, air travel demand in the newly joined Member States has seen a remarkable increase, driving robust growth in air connectivity and passenger numbers. According to ACI EUROPE’s data, direct air connectivity in the accession countries has surged by 85%, while the original EU Member States continued to experience steady gains of 32%. This surge in connectivity has not only boosted economic performance but has also contributed to societal cohesion across the EU.

From 2004 to 2019, passenger numbers in accession countries skyrocketed by 215%, far outpacing the growth rate in EU15 countries, which stood at 77%. This dynamic growth can be attributed to various factors, including economic development, infrastructure improvements, and alignment with EU standards. As a result, the ratio of population to air passengers in accession countries significantly decreased, indicating increased access to air travel for EU citizens and further promoting cohesion within the EU.

Olivier Jankovec, Director General of ACI EUROPE, emphasised the role of aviation in driving EU integration and economic growth over the past two decades. He highlighted the positive impact of increased air connectivity on societal and economic development and stressed the importance of maintaining sustainable and competitive air transport in the face of geopolitical challenges and potential future EU enlargement.

In light of these developments, ACI EUROPE has presented strategic recommendations to EU institutions, focusing on decarbonisation, safeguarding the Single Aviation Market, and promoting resilient, digitised, and environmentally friendly airports. These priorities are crucial for ensuring continued growth and prosperity in the European aviation sector in the years to come.