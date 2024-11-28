ACI EUROPE urges overhaul of airport slot rules to tackle capacity crunch

At the AIRPORTS INNOVATE 2024 conference in Rome, ACI EUROPE emphasised the urgent need to revamp European airport slot rules amid growing capacity constraints and projected 44% air traffic growth by 2050.

The updated Airport Capacity Position Paper highlights measures like facility optimisation, new technologies, and collaborative operations to maximise efficiency and sustainability.

ACI also launched an Airport Operations Centres (APOC) Guidebook to enhance stakeholder coordination, improve passenger experience, and unlock latent capacity.

Director General Olivier Jankovec called for empowering airports to manage their capacity and performance more effectively in a silo-free aviation ecosystem.