Strata completes construction of its joint-venture facility with Solvay for the manufacture of aerospace-grade pre-impregnated carbon fibres in Al Ain, UAE

The 8,500m 2 Strata Solvay Advanced Materials (SSAM) facility to undergo testing and qualification checks towards end of 2020

Three UAE nationals to assume key management positions in SSAM including Strata CEO Ismail Ali Abdulla as Chairman of the Board

Strata Manufacturing (Strata), the advanced composite aerostructures manufacturing company wholly-owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, has completed works on the Strata Solvay Advanced Materials (SSAM) high-tech facility in Al Ain, a joint venture with Solvay, Belgium’s materials and chemicals company.

The completion of the SSAM facility heralds the beginning of Strata’s diversification journey, with the Al Ain manufacturer now the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)’s first supplier of aerospace-grade pre-impregnated carbon fibres and the fourth globally. The completion of the facility also marks a new chapter in Abu Dhabi’s drive towards a sustainable homegrown manufacturing sector.

The 8,500 square meter SSAM facility is currently being equipped with the latest technology and machinery prior to the testing and qualifying of processes designed to supply carbon fibre prepreg materials for primary structure applications in Boeing’s 777X programme.

Key positions have already been assigned to UAE nationals. Khalid Al Nuaimi, a Strata engineer, will head the Strata Solvay project and manage communications between the two companies, as well as execute the business plan, budget and purchasing of equipment for the facility. Ghubaisha Al Ameri, currently a Quality Engineer at Strata, will also transition to the new team.

Badr Al-Olama, Chairman of Strata and Head of Aerospace at Mubadala, said: “This latest milestone achieved by Strata’s ‘Made with Pride in the UAE’ success story is a testament to Mubadala’s growth strategy. The constant enhancement and expansion of Abu Dhabi’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities reflect our commitment towards product and service excellence for our partners, customers and the global market. We look forward to strengthening our global partnerships as we aim to further grow Abu Dhabi’s participation within the global aerospace supply chain.”

Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata, who will be Chairman of the Board at SSAM, added: “The completion of the SSAM facility signals a new era for the region’s aerospace sector and cements the UAE’s global aerospace manufacturing capabilities. The manufacturing capabilities that SSAM brings to the region significantly diversify our product portfolio.

“Equally important are the opportunities this joint venture provides for developing the skills of our local Emirati workforce. This facility is a cornerstone of our future growth aspirations and underlines the importance of STEM education to enable our next generation’s career choices. We are excited about these developments and look forward to a close and highly-productive collaborative working relations with Solvay.”

Strata works with leading aircraft manufacturers, including Airbus, Boeing, Leonardo, and Pilatus. Based at Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park, Strata supports the development of a leading aerospace hub in Abu Dhabi as part of the emirate’s economic diversification initiatives.

Al Ain, UAE – 16 June, 2020