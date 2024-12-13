Sonaca acquires 51% of Aciturri and becomes a leader in sustainable aviation development

Sonaca has acquired a 51% stake in Spanish group Aciturri Aerostructures, combining expertise to create a European aerostructures powerhouse.

Backed by Wallonie Entreprendre and SFPIM, the partnership unites Sonaca’s metallic structures with Aciturri’s composite capabilities, forming a group of 6,200 employees across 7 countries and projected revenue exceeding €1.1 billion in 2024.

The aircraft engine parts activities, the Caetano Aeronautic plant in Portugal and Aciturri Tech are, however, not part of the acquisition scope.

The collaboration will focus on designing low-carbon aircraft to meet aviation’s 2050 carbon neutrality goals, enhancing innovation and competitiveness in sustainable aviation. Both companies retain governance roles, and all current operations and management will continue.

Completion awaits regulatory approval.