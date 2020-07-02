Airbus restructuring will directly affect Belgian subcontractor Sonaca

By
André Orban
-
0
27

Yesterday, Airbus announced an important restructuring which will involve a 40 percent cut in the production of aircraft and a threat to 15,000 jobs before summer 2021.

A310 wing slat

The savings measures will heavily impact Belgian subcontractor Sonaca, which manufactures and assembles the wing slats and deicing systems for the Airbus aeroplanes (A220, A318, A319, A320, A321, A330, A350, A380).

Walloon Minister of Economy Willy Borsu has taken contact with the management of Sonaca to devise measures to protect the company during the downturn.

 

