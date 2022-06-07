Satair introduces giant “one-stop shop” for aircraft GSE and tools gathering 70,000 part numbers from 1,600 original equipment manufacturers worldwide

Satair, an Airbus Services company, has created a giant “one-stop shop” for aircraft Ground Support Equipment and Tools, gathering 70,000 part numbers from 1,600 original equipment manufacturers across the globe. This new offering covers the needs of all aircraft platforms from Entry Into Service (EIS) to their end of life cycle.

“Satair’s one-stop shop approach is our answer to the increased and very diverse market

demand; it includes Ground Support Equipment and tools for mixed fleets and provides

advanced access to Airbus Proprietary Tools,” Bart Reijnen, CEO of Satair, highlights. “In

addition to our market-leading repair and lease options, we will provide tailored tool solutions and access to the unique Airbus innovation and engineering network”, Bart adds.

Satair provides its extensive portfolio ranging from standard tools and GSE to complex zero

stress jacking, engine change equipment, and rarely used test equipment to all customer

segments in the aviation industry.

Airlines, MROs, lessors and airports will benefit from Satair’s increased global delivery

capacities thanks to the expansion of its partners’ network; a new 50,000 m² warehouse and service centre, using the latest handling and tracking technologies, is scheduled to open in Hamburg in the first half of 2023.

With this giant one-stop shop, Satair strengthens its worldwide position as a market-leading supplier of Ground Support Equipment and tools, leveraging the aircraft knowledge,

engineering competencies and innovation capabilities of its parent company Airbus.

Copenhagen, Denmark, 7 June 2022