Safran Seats introduces portfolio of devices to fit the post-coronavirus travel environment

Safran Seats is proud to offer a new portfolio of devices to fit the post-Covid-19 travel environment such as Interspace, Travel Safe by Safran Seats and Create with Safran Seats.

Interspace portfolio: more comfort and protection.

With their partner Universal Movement, Safran Seats is offering the Interspace equipment which improves premium economy passengers comfort when travelling by utilizing two easily-deployable padded wings that fold out from the seat back. These padded wings allow passengers to rotate and lean on a cushioned surface and thereby provides greater lateral support. The system is retrofit-able, which allows airlines to fit the Interspace technology onto a fleet without replacing existing seat units.

Safran Seats and Universal Movement are also working on an equipment adaptation called Interspace Lite, which gives airlines flexibility to easily reconfigure their economy cabins, by providing delineation and privacy between passengers by locking out either the central or outboard seats of a row.

Safran Seats offers additional innovation to support airlines in the new context.

Safran Seats has developed Travel Safe by Safran Seats, a broad set of patented solutions that are articulated around three families of objectives: social distancing without loss of density, touch-less interactions and virus free surfaces. To respect social distancing, Travel Safe offers equipment such as a Ringfence, a simple & efficient removable partition that isolates neighboring passengers. Likewise, Travel Safe touch-less interaction equipment are touch less door actuation or pedal actuation of backrest recline. Finally, virus free incorporates a wide set of seats and tray table coating range which facilitates disinfection and cleaning.

Create with Safran Seats: a new co-creation service to support our customer.

Safran Seats offers a new co-creation service to customers, called Create with Safran Seats. This service is specifically designed to envision, create, assess and converge on new solutions for airlines in a short period of time. This offer will lead to customized seats adapted to the post-Covid- 19 travel context.

Safran Seats partners with Universal Movement

Safran Seats and transportation technology company Universal Movement announce an exclusive partnership to bring Interspace seat technology to market. The agreement will see Safran Seats take up the exclusive development and manufacturing of the Interspace portfolio, across Economy and Premium / Domestic Business class; an upgradable retro-fit solution for existing Premium Economy seating; and the Interspace Lite edition for Economy.

These seats innovations will be offered this summer to upgrade potentially any kind of seat and proposed on Safran Seats new products. Quentin Munier, Safran Seats EVP Strategy Innovation shares “Safran Seats is confident that this partnership with Universal Movement will generate value to our customers thanks to its recognized agility and innovative spirit. Interspace is a great innovation for privacy of passengers, even more so in the post-Covid-19 travel environment that’s ahead of us“.

