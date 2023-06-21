Belgian aerospace company Sabca signs framework agreement with Lockheed Martin to supply parts for F-35 fighter jet

Belgian aerospace company Sabca has signed a framework agreement with American arms giant Lockheed Martin, which could lead to a contract worth 500 million euros. If formalised, the contract would involve Sabca producing wing elements for the F-35 fighter aircraft at its plant in Lummen, Belgium.

The production would require a new building and specialised machines, with an estimated investment of 30 million euros. The agreement also includes technology transfer from Lockheed Martin to Sabca.

The general manager of Sabca, Thibauld Jongen, is optimistic about the prospects and sees potential for using the acquired technology in the European sixth-generation aircraft project, Scaf. The economic benefits for Belgium, if the contract materialises, could reach around one billion euros.

Belgium had previously purchased 34 F-35 fighter jets for nearly four billion euros in 2018, with economic benefits being one of the negotiated terms of the deal.