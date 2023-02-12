Trucks damage iconic Vickers Viscount, parked at dancing Kokorico, Belgium: “repair will be difficult”

The Vickers Viscount, Belgians’ most popular aircraft and parked near dancing Kokorico, Lievegem, has been severely damaged by two trucks. During works, one truck hit the propeller, another truck hit the aircraft’s nose, dancing owner Roger Kerremans told the Belgian press.

“Insurance will cover for the repair, but it will be hard as spare parts are rare,” he said. In 1958, the Vickers Viscount departed for her first flight in South Africa for South African Airways. After that, the aircraft operated for different British airlines.

In the late 1970s, the Vickers Viscount flew rock band Slade to their gigs. The Viscount was languishing in England in the early 1990s, when Roger Kerremans was able to buy it for a bargain to place in front of his discotheque.