Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard’s private plane intercepted by Danish Air Force fighter jets

Two F-16’s of the Royal Danish Air Force fast response team scrambled towards the private plane of the Jumbo-Visma team’s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, winner of this year’s Tour de France.

In Danish airspace, Vingegaard’s aircraft, a Beech 300 Super King Air 350 registered OY-CVW, was intercepted by the fighter jets. A tradition for athletes winning a major sports event.

After landing at Copenhagen, Vingegaard disembarked from the aircraft sporting his yellow jersey.

He continued his journey to the city centre where about 25,000 countrymen will await and celebrate their compatriot.