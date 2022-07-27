Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard’s private plane intercepted by Danish Air Force fighter jets

By
Bart Noëth
-
Screenshot social media

Two F-16’s of the Royal Danish Air Force fast response team scrambled towards the private plane of the Jumbo-Visma team’s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, winner of this year’s Tour de France.

In Danish airspace, Vingegaard’s aircraft, a Beech 300 Super King Air 350 registered OY-CVW, was intercepted by the fighter jets. A tradition for athletes winning a major sports event.

After landing at Copenhagen, Vingegaard disembarked from the aircraft sporting his yellow jersey.

Jumbo-Visma team’s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, winner of the 2022 Tour de France leaves his plane upon his arrival at Copenhagen airporton July 27, 2022, a few days after the finish of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris. – (Photo by Thomas Sjoerup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT

He continued his journey to the city centre where about 25,000 countrymen will await and celebrate their compatriot.

