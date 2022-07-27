Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard’s private jet intercepted by Danish Air Force fighter jets

Two F-16’s of the Danish Air Force fast respons team scrambled towards the private jet of Jumbo-Visma team’s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, winner of this year’s Tour de France. In Danish airspace, Vingegaard was intercepted by the fighter jets. A tradition for athletes winning a major sports event.
På vej til eskorte af Jonas Vingegaard. https://t.co/JxbBnEKi5m pic.twitter.com/67XHHDMeax
— Forsvaret (@forsvaretdk) July 27, 2022
After landing at Copenhagen, Vingegaard disembarked the aircraft sporting his yellow jersey.
He continued his journey to the city center where about 25,000 countrymen will await and celebrate their compatriot.
Jonas Vingegaard arriving for the main celebration @j_vingegaard @LeTour pic.twitter.com/DFEdfIHjDF
— Brian Greve Music (@greve_brian) July 27, 2022