Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard’s private jet intercepted by Danish Air Force fighter jets

Two F-16’s of the Danish Air Force fast respons team scrambled towards the private jet of Jumbo-Visma team’s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, winner of this year’s Tour de France. In Danish airspace, Vingegaard was intercepted by the fighter jets. A tradition for athletes winning a major sports event.

After landing at Copenhagen, Vingegaard disembarked the aircraft sporting his yellow jersey.

He continued his journey to the city center where about 25,000 countrymen will await and celebrate their compatriot.