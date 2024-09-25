Tomorrowland Winter 2025 returns at Alpe d’Huez with Sunweb as exclusive travel partner for fifth year

Tomorrowland Winter, the renowned winter dance festival, is returning to the French Alps from March 15 to 22, 2025. For the fifth consecutive year, Sunweb will serve as the exclusive travel partner, providing easy booking options for festival tickets, accommodation, and upgrades. Held at Alpe d’Huez, festival-goers, known as the ‘People of Tomorrow,’ will enjoy a combination of top-tier musical performances and winter sports at 2,000 meters above sea level.

Seven-day festival packages are already sold out, with four-day packages and day tickets becoming available on September 28. Sunweb also offers exclusive Mountain Stage access for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts, allowing direct access to Alpe d’Huez from nearby villages. The full artist lineup will be revealed in October, promising another unforgettable festival experience.

Martine Langerak, Head of Communications & PR at Sunweb, expressed excitement for the continued collaboration, emphasizing the company’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience from booking to return.