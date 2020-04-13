The “don’t rush challenge” has reached the world of aviation, is your airline featured yet?

Have you already heard of the “Don’t rush challenge“? Well… it’s a new online trend in times of lock-down to remedy boredom. To the song of “Don’t Rush” by United Kingdom rap duo Young T and Bugsey, flight attendants, pilots and ground staff from several airlines all over the world are participating.

Aviation24.be will collect as many #dontrushchallenge videos as possible. If your airline/video isn’t featured, add them in the comment box!

TUI fly Belgium

easyJet France

Air France

KLM female pilots

KLM flight attendants

Brussels Airlines

Transavia France

Mix: Lufthansa, Austrian and Brussels Airlines, Germanwings, Eurowings, SWISS