The aviation industry comes together once-again in support of disabled flying

Aerobility, the disabled flying charity, joins forces with London Biggin Hill Airport, to take the Armchair Airshow to new heights – live from the cockpit!

The 2021 edition of this airshow calendar-event, is set for Saturday 29th May. With the airport as its backdrop, the Armchair Airshow will once-more reimagine the airshow experience, live-streamed to your living room, bringing the thrill of live aviation direct to your home, wherever you are.

Names familiar to the show such as legendary George ‘Smokey’ Bacon and Mike Ling will be joined by our roving reporter, pilot and TV presenter Arthur Williams, along with aviators and display teams from all over the world.

Neil Tucker, Aerobility flyer, highlights the importance of the work the airshow supports: “There was a chance that I was never going to walk again… Then Aerobility took me from a very, very dark corner that I was in, and when I was well enough, fit enough and frankly safe enough to come to Aerobility, I took a test flight… All of a sudden, I was 18 years old again, the years melted off, the injuries didn’t even exist, the pain doesn’t exist, it’s just magic, just absolute magic…Aerobility has got a wonderful way of changing people’s lives for the better.”

Mike Miller-Smith, CEO at Aerobility, said “Thanks to support from London Biggin Hill Airport, we will be able to deliver more of this support, to more people. The airport understands us and they get what we do. Access to aviation, provides a magical experience, a focus on capabilities and a relief from the restrictions of disability, that can change lives.”

Colin Hitchins, Head of CSR and Sustainability at the airport said “After seeing the Armchair Airshow last year and the great work it makes possible at Aerobilty, we knew we had to be involved. Not only did the 2020 show bring us flights in the Space Shuttle and exclusive display footage from the Red Arrows but it raised significant funds in support of disabled flying. The benchmark is definitely high, but we can’t wait to support Aerobility with achieving even more this year.”