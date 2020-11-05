Thalys will suspend connections between Brussels and Germany and Izy low-cost trains between Brussels and Paris

From Saturday 7 November, Thalys will suspend its connections between Brussels and Germany, as well as its Izy low-cost trains between Brussels and Paris.

From 7 November to 12 December, Thalys will offer only two daily round trips between Brussels and Paris and one daily round trip between Brussels and Amsterdam. The Premium class catering services, as well as the Thalys Welcome Bar, will also be suspended and the lounges in Brussels and Paris will be closed.

Thalys says it is forced to adapt its transport plan due to the persistence of the coronavirus crisis and the strengthening of the measures taken by the governments of the countries in which its trains operate.

The high-speed train operator anticipates a 70% drop in turnover in 2020.