European aviation industry calls for policy action to boost SAF production

Europe’s aviation sector has urged EU policymakers to adopt seven key measures to accelerate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production and avoid reliance on imports.

A new report by ICF, commissioned by six industry bodies(*), warns that current SAF output projections fall short, risking higher consumer costs and lost jobs to international competitors like the US and China.

Recommendations include risk-sharing mechanisms, increased financial support, and feedstock prioritisation. Industry leaders emphasise that with the right policies, Europe can lead the global transition to decarbonised aviation, enhance energy independence, and strengthen competitiveness.

(*) (Airlines for Europe (A4E), Airports Council International Europe (ACI EUROPE), Airport Regions Council (ARC), European Aerospace, Security and Defence Industries (ASD), European Regions Airline Association (ERA) and General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA).