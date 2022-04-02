Workers of Portuguese handling company Portway call for airport strike at Easter

The National Union of Civil Aviation Workers (Sintac) issued a notice of strike at the Portuguese handling company Portway, on April 15, 16 and 17, that is, on Easter weekend.

In a statement, Sintac reported that it “placed a notice of total strike at work on the 15th, 16th and 17th of April 2022 at the Portway Handling de Portugal company at all national airports where it operates“.

According to the union, the stoppage has three reasons, arguing, to begin with, that the “company does not comply with the payment of holidays, as stipulated in the Company Agreement“.

Furthermore, according to Sintac, Portway “does not comply with the proper career development as stipulated in the 2016 Company Agreement“.

Finally, said the union structure, the company implemented “an evaluation system, in which 90% of the workers obtained a negative grade and without any possibility of appeal, thus making it impossible for these same workers to progress.”

“To make the situation worse, Portway discriminates against workers, even stating in the Ministry of Labour that the supposed assessment is only valid for certain workers affiliated to certain unions“, the union underlined in the same note.

“As it is certain that this strike will affect the normal operation of national airports, Sintac is available to find solutions aimed at mitigating the points listed above, wanting, however, to be part of the solution and not the problem“, stressed the union.

Source: RTP