Work-to-rule strike of Belgian police officers at Belgian airports scheduled tomorrow, 19 November

Passengers traveling to, from or via Belgium by aircraft on 19 November should be vigilant and come early to the airport as police officers are targeting all Belgian international airports.

Most likely, the police will carry out particularly careful passport checks for flights outside the Schengen zone, like on 29 October and 16 November. Next to the airport checks, extensive checks were also carried out on the access roads to the airports are likely.

Police unions are requesting higher wages and complain about the lack of listening from the Belgian Minister of the Interior, Annelies Verlinden. The unions will announce further actions which will target all ways of transport: air, rail, road and sea. Actions will be announced on a day-to-day basis. Further actions beyond this week are likely.