German airports brace for major disruptions as union calls for nationwide strike on March 10

Passengers that would like to travel to/from Germany on March 10, 2025, should prepare for significant disruptions as the United Services Trade Union (ver.di) has called for a full-day strike at nearly all major German airports. The strike will involve employees under the collective agreement for public sector workers (TVöD) as well as approximately 23,000 ground handling staff. Severe delays, flight cancellations, and operational restrictions are expected.

In a press statement, ver.di says the strike is necessary due to the lack of progress in ongoing wage negotiations. “We are forced to take this action because employers have yet to present an offer or show any willingness to meet our justified demands,” said Christine Behle, Deputy Chair of ver.di. She emphasized that airport workers play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation and safety of air travel and deserve fair wages and better working conditions.

The union is demanding an 8% salary increase—or a minimum raise of €350 per month—along with higher bonuses for particularly demanding roles. Additionally, they seek a €200 monthly increase for apprentices and interns, three additional days off, and a new “My Time” account to offer employees greater scheduling flexibility.

The strike will impact operations at major hubs across Germany, including:

Munich

Frankfurt/Main

Berlin Brandenburg

Düsseldorf

Hamburg

Stuttgart

Cologne/Bonn

Hannover

Bremen

Dortmund

Leipzig-Halle

Ver.di has announced the strike early to allow passengers time to adjust their travel plans. “We regret the inconvenience this causes travelers, but without pressure, there will be no progress in negotiations. By informing passengers in advance, we hope to give them enough time to prepare,” Behle stated.

This latest action follows a sector-wide collective agreement reached last year, which aligned private ground handling companies with public sector wage developments. However, ver.di argues that more improvements are needed to address increasing workloads and ensure fair compensation.

With the strike set to bring German airports to a standstill, travelers are advised to check with airlines for updates, reschedule flights where possible, and prepare for long delays on March 10.