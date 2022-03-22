Trade union ver.di calls for a strike of security services at eight German airports on Tuesday

The German trade union ver.di called on Monday for a strike at 8 airports in Germany on Tuesday. The union demands higher wages.

The strike will be carried out at the airports of Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf and Cologne/Bonn. ver.di calls in particular for an hourly wage increase of at least 1 euro.

The union also asks for a harmonisation of the conditions of employment of security guards in the various services of the airport.

The previous round of negotiations ended without results. Dozens of flights were cancelled last Monday and Tuesday. New negotiations are scheduled for this Tuesday morning.

Further ver.di strikes at German airports absolutely incomprehensible from BARIG’s point of view

As part of the collective wage dispute between the German trade union ver.di and the German Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS), there are going to be further strikes today, harming eight major German airports severely. Michael Hoppe, Secretary-General of BARIG —airline association of more than 100 national and international carriers operating in Germany— comments as the following:

“These further strikes massively affect the mobility of several tens of thousands of passengers nationwide within only one day. Journeys must be unnecessarily reorganized or, in many cases, cancelled altogether. This is in no way comprehensible or acceptable. Verdi’s continuing uncooperative behaviour is causing immense damage to the aviation industry and the economy in general. We, therefore, call once again on the collective bargaining parties to approach the next round of negotiations next Thursday in a professional manner and to be willing to find a joint solution. An agreement must be reached through constructive dialogue and a readiness to compromise. It goes against all common sense that this wage dispute is being conducted again and again at the expense of uninvolved travellers and their families. This considerable damage to Germany as an aviation location must stop immediately.”