Trade union ver.di calls for a strike of security services at eight German airports on Tuesday

The German trade union ver.di called on Monday for a strike at 8 airports in Germany on Tuesday. The union demands higher wages.

The strike will be carried out at the airports of Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf and Cologne/Bonn. ver.di calls in particular for an hourly wage increase of at least 1 euro.

The union,µ also asks for a harmonisation of the conditions of employment of security guards in the various services of the airport.

The previous round of negotiations ended without results. Dozens of flights were cancelled last Monday and Tuesday. New negotiations are scheduled for this Tuesday morning.