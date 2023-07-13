Strike will disrupt flights to/from Italy on Saturday, 15 July

Many flights are canceled in Italy, next Saturday, 15 July, after a simultaneous strike of air traffic controllers and ground staff. Italian airline ITA was forced to cancel already 133 flights, Brussels Airlines cancels nine flights to Milan, Naples and Florence, among others. The Belgian airline offers its travelers alternatives by departing earlier or later. Other airlines are also considering different options.

Dissatisfied Belgian Ryanair pilots, but in Italy ground staff, baggage handlers and check-in staffers are raising their voice. They disagree with their current wages and want better working conditions.

Flights between 7:00 – 10:00 and 18:00 – 21:00 (UTC +2) are protected from the strike notice. As a result, Brussels Airlines can still operate its flights between Rome Fiumicino and Brussels. TUI fly Belgium will not cancel flights and expects a minimal impact.

Other airlines are still considering whether to cancel flights or not. Anyway, another day of disturbances for passengers during a busy holiday weekend.