Another strike at German airports, today. The airlines were forced to cancel 681 flights, affecting 89000 travellers.

The strike can be seen at the airports of Düsseldorf, Cologne-Bonn, Stuttgart and Karlsruhe. Union Verdi wants improved working conditions for security staffers and – in general – the entire aviation industry.

Early this week, strikes affected the operations of Berlin, Hamburg, Hannover and Bremen.