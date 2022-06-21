Ryanair, Volotea and easyJet in Italy: 24-hour strike on Saturday 25 June

Passengers travelling to and from Italy next Saturday, 25 June, will have to check with their airline of travel that their flight still continues. The aviation sector is flying through heavy turbulence after the coronavirus pandemic and in Italy this is not different than in other European countries. Last month, unions representing Ryanair staff issued a strike notice demanding better contractual conditions. But unions representing Volotea and easyJet employees said to follow suit.

On Saturday, 25 June, flight attendants and pilots working for Ryanair, Malta Air and CrewLink and based in Italy will stop working for 24 hours. The unions said that since the last strike, on 8 June, not a single negotiation has started to address the issues that has been affecting the crews for months: “the Italian employees are requesting decent labour agreements, with adequate salaries in line with the minimum wages.”

One Italian union, representing Volotea and easyJet staffers, have announced a 24-hour strike on the same date.

The Ryanair strike of 25 June is part of a much bigger strike on European level where pilots and flight attendants based in Spain, Portugal, France and Belgium will stop working.