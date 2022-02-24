Nationwide strike will hit Italian airports on 25 February

Bart Noëth
Several unions call for a nationwide strike across Italian airports on 25 February. The entire day, flight disruptions, such as delays and cancellations, are therefore possible as a result of the strike action.

Strikes are frequent in the country, passengers that are travelling to, from or via Italy should contact their airline of travel.

 

