National strike Monday 20 June: Brussels Airport advises passengers to reschedule flight

Brussels Airport and the airlines flying from Belgium’s biggest airport are preparing for the disruptions caused by the national manifestation next Monday 20 June. It is expected that public transport will be heavily disrupted. Earlier this week, security staff working for G4S already announced to strike next Monday, resulting in possible long queues at the security checkpoints.

“Belgian labour unions have called for a national manifestation on Monday, June 20. We expect this event to have a major impact on our airport operations,” the airport said.

“To avoid excessive waiting times on that day, a significant number of flights are being cancelled or rescheduled. The operational teams of Brussels Airport are currently coordinating this with all partners and airlines are adapting their schedules. Airlines will inform the passengers of the impacted flights.”

Brussels Airlines, the biggest carrier at the airport, said it cancelled already half of Monday’s scheduled flights.

TUI fly Belgium will operate as scheduled.

If passengers want to fly on Monday, they are advised to travel with carry-on luggage only.