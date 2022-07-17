More than 200 flights cancelled in Italy due to strike of air traffic controllers and crew of three low-cost airlines

A strike by air traffic controllers and the flight crew of three low-cost companies caused the cancellation of many flights across the peninsula on Sunday.

More than 200 flights were cancelled in Italy on Sunday due to a nationwide four-hour warning strike at airports called by air traffic controller unions and workers at three low-cost airlines. Domestic flights have been most affected, but some European flights also did not take off.

The call for a national strike from 14:00 to 18:00 concerned air traffic controllers from ENAV, as well as pilots and cabin crew from easyJet, Volotea and Ryanair. This social movement occurred at the height of the summer season in Italy.

The unions explained that the air traffic controllers suffered from “the manifest inability of ENAV to communicate and manage staff“, and threatened further movements if their demands were not met. As for the pilots and flight attendants of low-cost airlines, they work in “unacceptable conditions“. They also accuse easyJet of unjustified dismissals and Volotea of not respecting the legislation on minimum wages.