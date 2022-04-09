Italian air traffic controllers stage 4-hr strike on 11 April – ITA Airways cancels several flights.

Some unions of the Italian air traffic controllers have confirmed for Monday 11 April a 4-hour strike, from 13:00 to 17:00.

The industrial action could affect the schedule of ITA Airways flights on 11 April. The airline was therefore forced to cancel several domestic and international flights scheduled for 11 April. A list of cancelled flights is available here .

To minimise inconvenience, bigger aircraft will operate on several domestic and international routes in order to carry as many passengers as possible on 11 April: 70 % of the travellers will fly on the same day.

ITA Airways invites all customers already holding tickets for travel on 11 April to check the status of their flights before going to the airport on the ita-airways.com website, or to call the airline at the toll-free number 893 49049 (from Italy), at +39 06 85960020 (from overseas), or contacting the travel agency where the ticket was bought.

Travellers holding tickets and eventually affected by cancellation or schedule change of ITA Airways flights on 11 April can rebook their travel at no additional cost or penalty, or ask for a full ticket refund (only if the flight is cancelled or the delay on departure exceeds 5 hours) by 14 April.