Hudreds of flights cancelled in Italy due to air transport strike

Hundreds of flights in Italy were cancelled due to a planned air transport strike, causing inconvenience for travellers during the peak tourist season. The strikes, a common occurrence during summertime in Italy, are a result of labour unions advocating for improved work contracts and conditions.

National carrier ITA cancelled 133 flights, including both domestic and European destinations, while low-cost airlines Ryanair and Vueling also cancelled multiple flights. The strike affected various aviation personnel, including pilots, flight attendants, baggage handlers, and airport staff.

The strikes come at a time when Italy is experiencing a tourism boom following two years of pandemic-related losses. Labour unions Filt Cgil, Uiltrasporti, and Ugl Trasporto called the strike due to contract disputes with Malta Air, which operates Ryanair flights. The unions criticised the government for delaying contract negotiations until the last minute.

The strike followed a rail strike earlier in the week that disrupted train services across the country. Travellers affected by the cancellations expressed frustration, although some were accustomed to strikes in their home countries.