Ground staff to strike at Italian airports this Friday

Airport ground staff and baggage handlers in Italy are planning a nationwide 24-hour strike on Friday, September 8, leading to significant disruptions for air travellers. The strike, organised by various trade unions, will run from 00:01 to 23:59 on that day.

ITA Airways has already cancelled 30 domestic flights in anticipation of the strike. The primary reasons for the industrial action are demands for improved job security and the renewal of a national collective labour contract that expired six years ago.

Italy’s civil aviation authority, ENAC, has assured travellers that flights will still operate during certain hours of the strike, specifically from 07:00 to 10:00 and 18:00 to 21:00. ENAC’s website provides a list of international and domestic flights that are guaranteed to proceed on Friday.

Travellers seeking official information on upcoming strikes in Italy can visit the transport ministry’s website for updates.