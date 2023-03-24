Germany: Strike of transport workers to affect air, waterways, road and rail traffic on Monday 27 March

Two large German trade unions responsible for transport workers (ver.di and EVG) decided today to call a joint strike in public passenger transport on Monday, 27.03.2023 from 00:00 to 24:00.

The strikes will concern:

The long-distance, regional and suburban rail traffic of Deutsche Bahn as well as other rail companies (Transdev, AKN, Osthannoversche Eisenbahnen, erixx, vlexx, eurobahn, Die Länderbahn, etc.)

All German airports except Berlin

Local public transport (bus, metro, etc.) in Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg, Saxony, Lower Saxony, Rhineland-Palatinate and Bavaria.

The main waterways as well as the port of Hamburg. Large ships may not be able to call at the port of Hamburg, and significant delays in loading and unloading ships are to be expected.

The above-mentioned measures relate mainly to passenger transport. However, as the public transport strike is expected to lead to a sharp increase in road traffic, there is a risk of congestion and obstruction, which will also affect road freight transport.

The strikes also concern Autobahngesellschaft GmbH, which is responsible for managing Germany’s federal highways. Their strike could have an impact on the operation of traffic monitoring and guidance systems. Car tunnels could be affected or even closed to traffic.