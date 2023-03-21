German unions representing public transport sector plan work stoppage on Monday

Next Monday, German unions ver.di (Vereinte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft) and EVG (Eisenbahn- und Verkehrsgewerkschaft) are planning a big strike in the public transport sector affecting train and bus services and the aviation industry. Sources told press agency Reuters. An announcement on the planned strike will be held on Thursday.

The unions representing the public transportation sector want to further underline the demands for significantly higher wages and better working conditions. Recently, there have been regular strikes by, among others, security guards and ground staff at German airports, which has seriously disrupted air traffic.

In addition to airports, work would also be stopped at railways and bus services. The strike is likely to cause major problems in Germany.

ver.di negotiates on behalf of approximately 2.5 million employees in the public sector and EVG negotiates on behalf of approximately 230,000 employees at Deutsche Bahn and bus companies, among others.