French pilots call for strike to protest new airfare tax amid economic and employment concerns

The French National Union of Airline Pilots (SNPL) is mobilising against the government’s plan to triple the Solidarity Tax on Air Tickets (TSBA), which could generate an additional €1 billion annually.

In concrete terms, for economy class flights, the tax will increase from 2.60 euros per passenger to 9.50 euros for a European destination, from 7.50 euros to 15 euros for intermediate destinations, and from 7.50 euros to 40 euros for long-distance destinations.

This measure, part of the 2025 budget proposal, aims to help reduce the state deficit and curb carbon emissions. However, the SNPL, along with other industry stakeholders, argues that the tax hike, imposed without consultation or impact analysis, threatens thousands of jobs and could weaken France’s aviation sector, which is already recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.

The union has called for a strike and protest on November 14, urging the government to reconsider the amendment to protect employment and competitiveness.