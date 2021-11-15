Another work-to-rule of Belgian police officers scheduled this Tuesday

Passengers traveling abroad to and from Belgium by aircraft or train tomorrow (16 November) should be vigilant and come early to the airport or railway station as police officers are targeting Brussels Airport, Brussels South Charleroi Airport and two international railway stations (Bruxelles-Midi and Liège Guillemins).

Most likely, the police will carry out particularly careful passport checks for flights outside the Schengen zone, like on 29 October. Next to the airport checks, extensive checks were also carried out on the access roads to the airports. As a result, around 100 passengers missed their flight at Brussels Airport.

Police unions are requesting higher wages and complain about the lack of listening from the Belgian Minister of the Interior, Annelies Verlinden. The unions will announce further actions throughout the week which will target all ways of transport: air, rail, road and sea. Actions will be announced on a day-to-day basis. Further actions beyond this week are likely.