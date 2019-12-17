Air traffic to/from/over France highly affected as major strike action against pension reforms continue

Passengers travelling to, from or over France are up for another day of disruptions as strike actions against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms continue.
A call for strike was announced today in all French public services and private sectors. These industrial actions started already yesterday (19:00 UTC +1) and will last until tomorrow (06:30). All area control centers (ACC) in France are taking part.
I believe it’s President Emmanuel Macron’s government worker pension reforms, not just regular workers’ reform. These are unions blocking the country. Sadly, that’s one of the reasons I left the country. I couldn’t rely on being able to work when unions and their already sweet deals paralyzed the coubntry. I couldn’t work and had to pay taxes for them. That didn’t add up.