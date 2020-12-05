[Video] Small aircraft crash-lands on Minnesota Interstate, United States

Courtesy: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office

On 2 December, a Bellanca Viking small aircraft (registered N28067) landed on Interstate 35W in Arden Hills, Minnesota, United States. During the landing, however, the aircraft crashed into a vehicle. Two people were on board, authorities said no injuries were reported.

The pilot was later identified as Craig Gifford, a Minneapolis resident and competitive aerobatic pilot who represented the United States in international competition in 2017 and 2019 on the Unlimited Aerobatic Team, which took home the bronze medal at the world championships in South Africa in 2017.

Gifford declined to comment to the press, citing the ongoing investigation into the incident by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation and Safety Board.

ICYMI: A plane landed on 35W last night. (Yes, really!) While this isn't *quite* what we mean by a "multimodal transportation system," we're glad no one was injured and are impressed by the pilot's effort to #zippermerge from above! pic.twitter.com/imPdiQ1wMX — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) December 3, 2020