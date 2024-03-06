Airlines for Europe disappointed with the final EU agreement on the Single European Sky

Following the conclusion of negotiations between the EU institutions last night on the Single European Sky (SES2+), the following can be attributed to Ourania Georgoutsakou, Managing Director of Airlines for Europe (A4E):

“A4E is currently digesting the final agreement on the Single European Sky (SES) which was reached in the early hours of this morning. We have been consistent in calling for an SES that delivers for airlines, passengers and the planet. On first look, it seems this agreement is still some way off from this. This will not be the end of A4E’s efforts to achieve a seamless, digital and truly Single European Sky that will reduce delays, improve efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.”