US working with Poland to send fighter jets to Ukraine

The White House has told a number of US media that Washington does not mind if Poland provides Ukraine with some of its old Soviet-era fighter jets to help repel the ongoing Russian invasion. “We are also working on the capabilities we could provide to help Poland if it decides to transfer planes to Ukraine,” the spokesperson said on Saturday.

Politico quoted four unnamed US officials as saying Washington could fill the void in the Polish Air Force if it decided to donate its used MiG-29s to Kyiv. The Wall Street Journal has reported that the United States is considering giving Poland F-16 fighter jets if it transfers some of its old planes to Ukraine.

Russia invaded its neighbour last week, arguing it was defending the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which broke away from Ukraine shortly after the 2014 coup in Kyiv. Moscow said it was seeking “demilitarisation and denazification” of the country, without giving further details, but made it clear that it wanted Ukraine to officially become a neutral country, giving up its candidacy for NATO.

Kyiv said the attack was unprovoked and called on the international community for help.

