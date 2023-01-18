Ukrainian State Emergency Service helicopter crashes near Kyiv, killing top officials from the Interior Ministry and children

By
Bart Noëth
Military and onlookers stand at the site where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, outside the capital Kyiv, killing Sixteen people, including two children and Ukrainian interior minister, on January 18, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP)

In the morning of 18 January, a Ukrainian State Emergency Service helicopter crashed in the town of Brovary, a city in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. At least sixteen people got killed, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, his deputy, Yevhen Yenin, and the ministry’s secretary Yuriy Lubkovych, as well as two children, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

Twenty-two people were hospitalized with injuries, of which ten children. Nine of the deceased were on board the helicopter, which crashed near a kindergarten.

The Kyiv Post reported: “The leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died as a result of the helicopter crash in Brovary: the minister, the first deputy minister and the state secretary.”

