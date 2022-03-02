U.S. President Joe Biden announces to close airspace for Russian flights

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
82
US President Joe Biden gestures, applauded by US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), as he delivers his first State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP)

United States President Joe Biden announced to close the American air space to all Russian flights. The Democrat made a clear statement during his first State of the Union. The annual message addresses the U.S. Congress and marks the start of the political year. 

We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets. We are coming for your ill-begotten gains. 

And tonight I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights – further isolating Russia – and adding an additional squeeze –on their economy. The Ruble has lost 30% of its value,” Biden said.

Remarks of President Joe Biden – State of the Union Address As Prepared for Delivery

