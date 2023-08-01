Two Belarusian helicopters breach Polish airspace

On August 1, 2023, two Belarusian helicopters violated Polish airspace near the border region of Bia?owie?a. Despite Belarus notifying Poland about the training, the helicopters flew at a very low altitude, making radar detection difficult.

In response, Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the chargé d’affaires of the Belarusian embassy and issued a stern protest, urging Belarus to provide a detailed explanation of the incident.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz B?aszczak ordered an increase in soldiers on the border and allocated additional resources, including combat helicopters. NATO was informed of the breach.

The Polish Ministry of Defence highlighted that Russia and Belarus have been escalating hybrid actions against Poland, urging responsible dissemination and commenting of information to avoid further provocations.