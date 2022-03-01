Twitter account exposes locations of aircraft owned by Russian oligarchs

Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old student at the University of Central Florida set up a Twitter account showing the locations of aircraft owned by Russian oligarchs, including Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. Last month, Sweeney set up a Twitter account to track Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk even offered the kid USD 5.000 to delete the Elon Musk’s Jet Twitter account.

The Twitter account (Russian Oligarch Jets) currently tracks 39 aircraft (including private jets and helicopters) owned by Russia’s richest people. Meanwhile, the account has already reached 100,000 followers.

Sweeney says to Bloomberg that he started the account after he received several requests to track the aircraft of Russia’s oligarchs following the invasion of Ukraine. Prior to the start of the war last week, he knew very little about Russian billionaires or their planes.

On Twitter, Sweeney calls out to the World to install extra ADS-B feeders: “If you want to help with this project feed data to @ADSBexchange all this data is crowdsourced, more ADS-B feeders are always needed especially in these remote places and other countries where these Oligarchs fly.”

