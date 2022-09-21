Russians massively looking for airplane tickets after President Putins partial mobilization of citizens

The Russian war in Ukraine has come to a new phase with president Putin performing a speech this morning announcing the partial military mobilization of 300,000 Russian citizens. As a result, many people are trying to flee the country.

Immediately after the news, many last-minute flights were booked to foreign cities, such as Istanbul (Turkey), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Belgrade (Serbia) or Yerevan (Armenia).

Aviation24.be tried to book tickets from a few Russian cities and found that the costs for a ticket are high, most of the time in the thousands of euros for a single journey.

It remains unclear whether such escape attempts are not stopped by the authorities at border control. On Tuesday, the State Duma, the Russian parliament, already increased the penalties for people who do not show up after their invitation to join the army.

Some airlines from countries that have not issued sanctions against Russia are doing excellent business. According to Turkish Airlines, one-way flights from Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport to Istanbul, Ankara and Antalya are sold out for the next three to four days. The airline said it will increase capacity for Thursday and Friday. Pegasus, another Turkish airline also sells out flights from Moscow to Istanbul and other destinations in Turkey.