Russians massively looking for airplane tickets after President Putins partial mobilization of citizens

The Russian war in Ukraine has come to a new phase with president Putin performing a speech this morning announcing the partial military mobilization of 300,000 Russian citizens. As a result, many people are trying to flee the country.

Immediately after the news, many last-minute flights were booked to foreign cities, such as Istanbul (Turkey), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Belgrade (Serbia) or Yerevan (Armenia).

Aviation24.be tried to book tickets from a few Russian cities and found that the costs for a ticket are high, most of the time in the thousands of euros for a single journey.

Want to book a one-way flight SVO-LED-AER-DXB this Friday? No seats in economy class available. Business class for about 5.700 euros. pic.twitter.com/fAy8USpgeU — Ivan Coninx (@ivanconinx) September 21, 2022

Flights departing Moscow and St. Petersburg today. The @AP is reporting international flights departing Russia have either sold out or skyrocketed in price after Putin announced a mobilization of reservists. Search SVO, VKO, DME for Moscow airports and LED for St. Petersburg. pic.twitter.com/LV2PrkwPD9 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 21, 2022

It remains unclear whether such escape attempts are not stopped by the authorities at border control. On Tuesday, the State Duma, the Russian parliament, already increased the penalties for people who do not show up after their invitation to join the army.

Some airlines from countries that have not issued sanctions against Russia are doing excellent business. According to Turkish Airlines, one-way flights from Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport to Istanbul, Ankara and Antalya are sold out for the next three to four days. The airline said it will increase capacity for Thursday and Friday. Pegasus, another Turkish airline also sells out flights from Moscow to Istanbul and other destinations in Turkey.

All plane tickets from Russia to visa-free countries are sold out, @ru_rbc reports. I wonder what the ratio of male to female passengers is. — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) September 21, 2022

All flights to Istanbul from Moscow are now sold out. https://t.co/OMKmt2w11P pic.twitter.com/7FboN5p5Ow — Konrad Muzyka – Rochan Consulting (@konrad_muzyka) September 21, 2022