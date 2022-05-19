Russian airlines lose traffic rights (slots) to UK for coming Winter 2022/2023 season

The United Kingdom (UK) Government has announced today that it is introducing new sanctions against the Russian airline sector. State-owned Aeroflot, Russia’s largest airline, Ural Airlines and Rossiya Airlines will now be unable to sell their unused, lucrative landing slots at UK airports – preventing Russia from cashing in on an estimated £50 million.

On the decision, foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “as long as Putin continues his barbarous assault on Ukraine, we will continue to target the Russian economy. We have already closed our airspace to Russian airlines. Today we are making sure they can’t cash in their lucrative landing slots at our airports. Every economic sanction reinforces our clear message to Putin – we will not stop until Ukraine prevails.”

Uk’s airport Airport Coordination Limited (ACL) added that none of those Russian carriers will be allocated slots for next Winter 2022 season nor it can grant alleviation for cancellations made by those carriers in the current Summer 2022 season as a result of the current flight bans.

This also prevents any transfer or exchange of any slots held by these carriers: “slots over which Aeroflot, Rossiya and Ural currently hold historic rights for the Winter 2022 season at UK coordinated airports will be returned to the slot pool for re-allocation to other carriers,” ACL wrote in a press release.