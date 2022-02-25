Russia shuts airspace to planes registered in the United Kingdom

Russia has decided to ban all UK carriers to fly through its airspace, this decision follows yesterday’s suspension of Russian carriers into UK’s airspace.

Virgin Atlantic and British Airways are the airlines that are most affected by the Russian decision, last night both airlines already used a southern route enroute to London Heathrow where normally the airlines would use Russian (and Ukrainian) airspace.

BA142, VS303, & VS379 taking a southern route to avoid Russian airspace today. Each flight normally transits Russia en route to London. https://t.co/XdpNzu0PwV pic.twitter.com/lpAmefGSUq — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 25, 2022

A UK Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson said yesterday: “Following the announcement by the Prime Minister in Parliament, the UK Civil Aviation Authority has suspended the foreign carrier permit held by Aeroflot Russia Airlines (and all other Russian affiliated airlines) until further notice.”