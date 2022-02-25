Russia shuts airspace to planes registered in the United Kingdom

By
Bart Noëth
-
1
407

Russia has decided to ban all UK carriers to fly through its airspace, this decision follows yesterday’s suspension of Russian carriers into UK’s airspace.

Virgin Atlantic and British Airways are the airlines that are most affected by the Russian decision, last night both airlines already used a southern route enroute to London Heathrow where normally the airlines would use Russian (and Ukrainian) airspace.

A UK Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson said yesterday: “Following the announcement by the Prime Minister in Parliament, the UK Civil Aviation Authority has suspended the foreign carrier permit held by Aeroflot Russia Airlines (and all other Russian affiliated airlines) until further notice.”

Aeroflot will not be permitted to operate flights to the UK

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.