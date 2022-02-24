Russia launches military offensive against Ukraine, Ukrainian army claims it shot down Russian aircraft

Strong explosions were reported from the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the port city in eastern Ukraine Mariupol and other parts of the country. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said Russian President Vladimir Putin had launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that war was declared on the entire country.

Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

During a televised stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had no intention of occupying Ukraine and that Ukrainians would be free to decide who would lead the country.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the targets of the Russian military’s attacks were military infrastructure, anti-aircraft defense systems and the air force.

Wow. Video of a missile hitting an airport, reportedly in Ivano-Frankivsk in Western Ukraine. The geographic scale of this thing is crazy pic.twitter.com/odhvqin77Y — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022

Харків, Київ, Одеса, Херсон, Маріуполь, Бердянськ повідомляють про гучні звуки, схожі на вибухи та/або постріли.

Джо Байден засудив дії Росії незабаром після того, як президент Росії Володимир Путін оголосив про військові дії в регіоні Донбасу на сході України. pic.twitter.com/4WCe9akFnx — Букви (@Bykvu) February 24, 2022

Shortly before 7:00 AM (local time), the Ukrainian military said that an air defence had shot down a Russian military plane in the east of the country. He also claims that they shot down five Russian planes and one helicopter in the Luhansk region, but Russia denies this.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian airspace and parts of Russian airspace have been closed for commercial aviation. European Union Safety Agency EASA discourages using Ukrainian airspace until at least 2 March.

A call for an anti-coalition force has launched to start immediate actions against Russia.

.@SecDef and I spoke with @JensStoltenberg to condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine and discuss the Alliance’s coordinated response. We are united in responding to Russia and strengthening NATO’s Eastern Flank. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 24, 2022

Talked to @POTUS, @OlafScholz, @eucopresident, @AndrzejDuda, @BorisJohnson. Urge to stop Putin, war against 🇺🇦 & the world immediately! Building an anti-Putin coalition. Immediate sanctions, defense & financial support to 🇺🇦! Close the airspace! The world must force 🇷🇺 into peace — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

🇺🇦 Belgium strongly condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine. This is Europe’s darkest hour since the Second World War. We are in close contact with our allies in NATO & EU. This Russian aggression is unnecessary and unprovoked. Our hearts and minds are with the people of Ukraine. — Alexander De Croo 🇧🇪🇪🇺 (@alexanderdecroo) February 24, 2022

We strongly condemn Russia´s unjustified attack on Ukraine. In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives. We will hold the Kremlin accountable. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 24, 2022

I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 24, 2022