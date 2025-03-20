Russia declares state of emergency after Ukrainian drone strike on airfield

Russia has declared a state of emergency in the Engels district of the Saratov region, approximately 600 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, following a fire caused by a Ukrainian drone strike in the night of 19 March. This was reported by the Russian state news agency TASS.

Earlier, the governor of the region announced on Telegram that, for safety reasons, residents living near the airfield were being evacuated.

According to Russian Telegram channels, the explosion was felt hundreds of meters away, and a munitions depot may have been hit. Local authorities describe the incident as the “largest drone attack” on the southern Russian cities of Saratov and Engels since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense stated on Telegram on Thursday that it had destroyed 132 Ukrainian drones that targeted various regions across the country overnight. Two people were reported injured in the attacks.

pic.twitter.com/944hPwYh4O — KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 20, 2025 pic.twitter.com/SyqnzQQ4tH — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 20, 2025