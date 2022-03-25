Meeting between Biden and Duda delayed after Boeing 737-800 BBJ malfunction of Polish president

The Polish Air Force Boeing 737-800 BBJ2 (registered 0112) carrying Polish president Andrzej Duda towards Rzeszów for the important meeting with President Joe Biden was forced to head back to Warsaw after a technical problem.

The pilots of the Boeing business jet declared a mayday emergency. As a result, the meeting between the two Presidents in the south-eastern town of Rzeszów was delayed as the Polish president was forced to take a replacement aircraft (Boeing 737-800 BBJ 0111).

Both Presidents will discuss how the United States and Poland are responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created.

